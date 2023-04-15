Major boost for Dolphin Watch Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives and Small Medium Enterprises has officially handed over two 115 HP outboard motors and a fiberglass boat to the Dolphins Watch Fiji.

This $58,000 investment was officiated by the line Minister Manoa Kamikamica at the Natalaira Eco Lodge.

Kamikamica says as part of an eco-tourism project, this assistance will help Natalaira Eco Lodge serve its guests and create employment in the community.

“The eco-tourism project that will lead to the generation of income for the people of Natalaira, here in the province of Tailevu.”



Director of Dolphins Watch Fiji Josefa Bau, acknowledged the Ministry for the timely assistance as it will help in the transportation of guests from Natalaira Eco Lodge to the Moon Reef to watch the dolphin show.

“I’m so privilege to receive this grant because after COVID-19, I sell all my boats and engine and when the business start again I don’t have the mechanism to run my business so I applied for the IHRPD and my contribution was the boat $39,000 and the contribution was about $60,000 two engine .”

The Dolphins Watch Fiji at the Nataleira Eco Lodge is working on other eco-tourism projects to boost tourism activities in the area.