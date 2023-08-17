Local nurses have potential to excel overseas

The Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nurses, and Health Sciences Dean strongly believes that local nurses have the potential to excel in foreign countries if they receive training tailored to meet the standards.

College Dean Dr William May’s comment follows an article stating that nurses recruited to work in a hospital in American Samoa were not able to pass the National Council Licensing Examination in order to be certified as registered nurses.

However, Dr May says a lot of Fijian nurses are now serving in Dubai and other overseas countries after doing well in their examinations to be a registered nurse.

“They are flying to Dubai, there are lot of Fijian nurses in Dubai and they are prepared specifically undergoing lessons and preparations to suit for the examination in order to allow them to practice in Dubai.”



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/Facebook]

Dr. May stresses that the standard of Fijian nurses is raised according to the requirements of the countries they serve in.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says local nurses are trained according to local needs.

“It’s not a difference in standard, it’s the difference in what we need so we train our people according to what we need.”

Dr Fong emphasize that each country has its own unique healthcare system and practices, which require nurses to possess the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt and deliver quality care.