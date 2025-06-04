Lion One constructs water treatment plant

[File Photo]

The Vanua of Betoraurau, Sabeto in Nadi, is aware that the Lion One Metals Company is currently constructing a water treatment plant.

Chair of the Vanua’s Environment sub-committee, Pauliasi Natabe, confirmed this when asked whether the company was taking steps to prevent future wastewater discharge into the Sabeto River.

Natabe says the plant is being built to recycle water for use in the gold refining process.

However, he cautions that this measure alone does not guarantee that there will be no future discharge into the river.

“We expect them to come back to us and ask for leeway. But that is something we will have to consider thoroughly. Science will have to tell us if that is a safe way to discharge wastewater.”

He says the company has been extracting water from the river for refining purposes, but the issue of wastewater discharge was never discussed with the Vanua.

Natabe adds that they are still awaiting clearance from the Department of Environment confirming whether the river is now safe for use.

About a week ago, a discharge of wastewater by Lion One Metals Company killed fish and eels in the river, prompting the Vanua to raise serious concerns about environmental safety.

Lion One Metals Limited had admitted to the discharge of wastewater that contained slightly higher than usual copper levels, which affected some species of fish.

The company acknowledged that the incident was caused by human error as a result of a verbal miscommunication between their mill operations team and their environmental department.

Lion One Metals Limited had also apologized to the Vanua of Sabeto and its people if the company came up short.

