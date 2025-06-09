Lautoka landfill fire raises health concerns among residents

A fire at the Vunato landfill in Lautoka has once again blanketed the city with thick plumes of smoke, raising serious health concerns among residents.

This recurring problem has plagued communities for years, with smoke from the landfill often lingering for days and spreading unpleasant odors across Lautoka.

The cause of the latest fire is yet to be confirmed, but residents say it’s a familiar cycle and they’re growing frustrated by the lack of long-term solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka Ratepayers Association President Narayan Reddy says he alerted authorities early yesterday morning, knowing how dangerous the situation can become.

“This has been an ongoing problem for the last 10 years. Every year after the clean-up campaign the fire starts and this year is no exception.”

Resident Lodoviko Cakau says the stench from the landfill is unbearable, especially when a fire breaks out.

“The smell coming from Vunato is terrible. Different types of waste are dumped there — chemicals, household items, even industrial waste — and when a fire starts, the smoke spreads that awful odor across the area.”

President of the Lovu HART Community Mereia Naimutu says they are particularly worried about the elderly, children, and people living with disabilities.

“We have many elderly people and children here. Some live with disabilities, and others are unwell. This is a real concern for us — especially for their health when the smoke spreads.”

Residents are calling for a permanent fix to prevent landfill fires and protect their health from constant smoke exposure.

Some have suggested installing hydrants at the site to make it easier for firefighters to control future blazes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.