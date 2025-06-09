Landowners frustrated over housing development delays

[Photo: FILE]

Delays in housing developments on iTaukei land are causing frustration among landowners, according to the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

CEO Solomone Nata told the Standing Committee that more than 40 development leases were issued to the Ministry of Housing, but only two projects have been fully developed so far.

He says many leases are now in second or third renewal cycles, with landowners asking when promised development will happen.

Article continues after advertisement

In some cases, landowners are considering not renewing leases, particularly where land falls within reserve areas that revert to reserve status once leases expire.

TLTB says lease renewals depend on mutual agreement, but development delays are a key issue on the ground.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.