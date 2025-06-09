Labasa market still a hotspot in drug battle

[File Photo]

The fight against drug peddlers around the Labasa market and surrounding streets remains a major challenge for the Labasa Town Council.

Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says crowded areas, especially the market and bus stand, are hotspots for this activity, and with the help of CCTV footage and strong police cooperation, authorities have made some arrests.

However, vendors continue to raise concerns that drug sellers are still operating openly within the market.

“The Labasa market, we have a crime-free zone, and we have a crime committee that consists of the vendors and the police officers. We are working together with the council in trying to fight against these drug peddlers — not to fight, but to challenge this critical issue that we’re going through. Secondly, with the UN Human, we’re trying to set up an MOU with the police and the council to enforce certain laws to protect our vendors and the whole Labasa Township.”

Ligairi says the crime committee includes both vendors and police officers, working together to address the issue.

He also confirms that all 24 CCTV cameras are operational, and police officers are welcome to monitor footage whenever the need arises.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says combating drugs is a shared responsibility.

“People are saying that drug issues cannot be eradicated. I want to reassure everyone that we can, if we work together. It is not the police’s responsibility alone it’s everyone’s responsibility. If you have information, you must inform the police.”

Meanwhile, police operations targeting marijuana farms continue in the Northern Division.

