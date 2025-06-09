Labasa man charged for viber scam

[file photo]

The Fiji Police Force Cybercrime Unit has arrested and charged a 30-year-old unemployed man from Labasa for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage through an online scam.

Police say in February last year, the accused allegedly obtained $380 through internet banking and withdrew the money from a supermarket in Labasa through an MPOS purchase on the same day.

Investigations revealed that the complainant had sent the money from her bank account to the accused’s account after receiving a message through a school teachers’ Viber group.

Article continues after advertisement

It was later discovered that the school Principal’s Viber account had been hacked, and was being used to ask group members for money.

The matter was reported at the Labasa Police Station, and the suspect was tracked down following investigations by the Cybercrime Unit.

Police confirm the 30-year-old man is now in custody and will appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court later today.

The Fiji Police Force is reminding members of the public to be cautious of online scams and to verify any money requests received through social media or messaging platforms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.