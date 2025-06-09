Korovou businesses urged to put community first

The newly established Korovou Chamber of Commerce says that despite its small size, Korovou offers significant opportunities for businesses.

Chamber President Rajendra Prasad stresses that businesses must prioritize the interests of local residents when considering investment in the town.

He adds that Korovou is a closely-knit community, and new ventures can create more jobs for the people of Tailevu North.

The Chamber President believes Korovou can thrive if businesses collaborate and new investors approach opportunities with a clear conscience.

“The first thing they should do is consider your business but also consider the interest of the other people as well. Right now the general feeling is business people are only concern about their business. It should not only be about business but also creating business.”

Prasad says that, unlike before, more people are now passing through Korovou, creating new opportunities for local businesses to make sales.

“With my shop we close at 10pm on Saturday’s we shut down at 11 so that people who come back from the market vending, they are able to buy what they need for Sunday”

Prasad adds that with the right planning and cooperation, Korovou can grow into a vibrant hub for commerce, benefiting both local residents and new investors.

