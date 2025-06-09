Korobebe villagers raise key concerns

Source: Biman Prasad DPM / Facebook

Korobebe villagers in Sabeto have voiced concerns during a budget consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

Their key issues include water and sanitation, poor road conditions, the need for a community center, support for their primary school, and business development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, acknowledged the people for taking the opportunity to voice their concerns to the government.

He assures the community that their input will play a valuable role in the preparation of the national budget.

Professor Prasad also visited the nearby Tuvatu Mine, where he was assured that the river water is now safe and that measures have been implemented to address previous concerns.

The 2025–2026 National Budget will be announced on the 27th of this month.

