Know where to find God: Archbishop

Christmas is a good time to understand the creation and the beauty around us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

While wishing a prosperous Christmas to every Fijian, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says Christmas is a great opportunity for people to understand God.

Archbishop Loy Chong says the biggest message is to know where to find God.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Christmas story comes to us from two sources, the gospels written by Matthew and Luke.

“So we have four writers of the story of Jesus Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. But only Matthew and Luke talk about the birth of Jesus. So we have to see Christmas and Easter together.”

The Catholic Church Head is urging Fijians during this festive season to take up the opportunity to serve and help someone who is in dire need.

Archbishop Loy Chong adds this Christmas is a time of resetting our lives according to God’s plan and it’s also a time for hope and encouragement in the face of discouragement.

The Catholic Church held its Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Suva last night.