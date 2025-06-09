Former AG and Saneem judgement deferred

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohamed Saneem’s judgement has been deferred.

When the matter was called before Chief Justice Salesi Temo today, he stated that he needs more time to make a decision and that the judgement is not ready.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that while acting as Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission in 2022, Sayed-Khaiyum executed a second Deed of Variation and Addendum, agreeing to pay or waive additional deductible taxes owed by Saneem arising from his back pay process under the first Deed of Variation dated 30 June 2022 without proper approval from the President or the COC.

It is further alleged that Saneem requested and obtained a benefit for himself, namely the approval and payment of deductible tax relief totaling $55,944.03 on his back pay from Sayed-Khaiyum.

The judgement is expected to be delivered on March 30.

