Kava taboo for women clarified by Vanua Qoibau leaders

[Photo: FILE]

Traditional leaders of Vanua Qoibau have clarified that the taboo on kava consumption for women applies only within the vanua.

Leader Teresa Veresa Sadrugu says the decision was made during a district meeting, including the villages of Nakoroiri, Lubanikavula, Vatunikama, and Vunimoli.

He adds that kava is being overconsumed and taken out of its traditional context.

Elders have noted a shift, with women drinking more kava and spending less time caring for their families.

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He also says most conversations over kava lack meaning.

Sadrugu notes it is now rare to see women weaving mats, and children are growing up without traditional values and respect.

While acknowledging that family care is the responsibility of both parents, he emphasises that kava should be reserved for specific traditional occasions.

He adds that parents should work together moving forward, urging women to view the decision as a step toward strengthening the vanua’s future.

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