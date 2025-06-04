Kava farmer raises concerns

Salote Vereibalu

A kava farmer from Namoi, Moala, has raised concerns that their biggest challenge is finding reliable buyers and determining where to sell their products.

Salote Vereibalu says that fluctuating prices often create uncertainty and financial hardships.

She adds that they also face major difficulties during cultivation and in transporting their products to the mainland, particularly Suva.

Vereibalu notes the growing international demand for kava and says they are now focused on forming an association to address these challenges collectively.

She also highlights problems with middlemen, explaining that farmers are often underpaid, which significantly reduces their income.

“Yes, that’s what this association is trying to do: to bring all the farmers, all the cover farmers around Vitilevu, into a group, an association, to help each other so they can be recognized by the government. This way, the government can support some of their needs.”

Vereibalu is calling for targeted support, as these combined issues make it difficult for kava farmers to maintain stable and profitable livelihoods.

Questions regarding these concerns have been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture, and we are currently awaiting a response.

