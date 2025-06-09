Joint inspection ensures sustainable development at Laucala

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

A joint inspection of development activities was conducted on Laucala Island Resort last month to ensure compliance of the development with Fiji’s environmental and resource management regulations

Led by the Permanent Secretary for Environment, Dr. Sivendra Michael, the team included officials from the Ministries of Environment, Lands, Local Government, and Fisheries.

“These collaborative inspections strengthen our shared commitment to sustainable development, ecosystem protection, and responsible investment across Fiji’s islands.”

The inspection assessed current development practices, reviewed permit conditions, and identified areas requiring corrective measures or stronger oversight.

The inspection also focused on protecting delicate ecosystems, safeguarding marine resources, and ensuring responsible tourism development.

The initiative reflects the Environment Ministry’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability in the country.

It also underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in monitoring development projects in the maritime areas.

Additionally, the Ministry of Fisheries emphasized its continued support for coordinated efforts to protect marine ecosystems while promoting responsible investment in tourism.

The joint inspection at Laucala Island sets a precedent for oversight of island development projects in Fiji’s focus on sustainable practices and responsible management of its natural resources.

