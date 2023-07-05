Investigation into leaked letter is on-going: Police

The investigation into rumours or information circulating on social media about purported plans aimed at destabilizing the security of our nation is ongoing.

This has been confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Sakeo Raikaci.

The Fiji Police Force was made aware of the 50-page letter circulating on social media last week.

While responding to queries on the leaked letter, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there is no need to panic as mischief-makers are trying to make something out of nothing.

The 50-page letter on social media allegedly calls on the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to intervene and remove the Coalition government.



Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka is urging the public not to be easily swayed by rumours.

“We should be very calm about it; there is no need to panic. I think it’s some mischief-maker trying to make something out of nothing.

Claims have also been made that the 50-page letter circulating on social media has been leaked by the Opposition.



Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

However, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says they are not aware of the source of the leaked document.

“Here in the opposition office, we have all our Members of Parliament and our caucus members, and that document is something that did not come from this office, so I am not in the position to comment on this as I am unaware of it.”

Meanwhile, Speaking during the first Commander Parade last week, RFMF Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai highlighted that in recent days there have been growing concerns over the potential breakdown of the rule of law in Fiji.

Therefore, He reassured all Fijians that the RFMF is here for everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or gender, and will remain steadfast in its commitment to ensure their safety and well-being.