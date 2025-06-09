Inter-ministerial cooperation to tackle growing drug threat

[Photo: FILE]

A whole-of-government response remains critical to confronting growing illicit drug trafficking in Fiji.

This message was delivered during an inter-ministerial engagement held this week between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Policing and Communications.

Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta outlined priorities for protecting communities through strengthened intelligence, enhanced communications, and more effective law enforcement coordination.

Daveta highlighted ongoing training to strengthen investigative capacity and operational readiness to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

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He stresses that the fight requires decisive enforcement, stronger information-sharing, and sustained vigilance across all sectors.

He says addressing the issue demands a united national response that strengthens public awareness, supports police initiatives, enhances border protection, and deepens collaboration among security agencies.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Raijeli Taga reaffirmed her Ministry’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen information exchange and policy coordination to advance national security.

The session concluded with a discussion on practical ways ministries can reinforce national efforts and existing enforcement actions.

MFAET continues to work with domestic and international partners to share expertise and strengthen cooperation on issues of national and global importance.

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