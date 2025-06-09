Informal rental complaints rise

There is a growing number of complaints from tenants living in informal settlements, where renting out homes is illegal yet continues to occur unchecked.

While submitting to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs regarding the Consumer Council of Fiji’s 2019–2023 annual reports, Chief Executive Seema Shandil confirmed that the Council regularly receives grievances from tenants facing unfair treatment by landlords, particularly in areas where renting is not permitted by law.

Despite efforts to mediate, Shandil emphasised that both tenants and landlords must be reminded that such rental agreements have no legal standing.

The Consumer Council says these issues persist largely due to the lack of official regulation on how rental rates are determined across the country.

“Yes, we do receive complaints. We try to help. But at the same time, we advise consumers that it’s illegal to rent a house in informal settlements or vice versa, for landlords to offer rentals in these areas.”

When asked whether public guidelines exist for landlords to follow when setting rental prices, the Council confirmed that no formal regulations are in place.

Shandil added that there is only one self-regulating guideline, which offers basic advice to landlords and tenants on how to lease properties, but it does not cover rental pricing.

The absence of formal rules leaves tenants vulnerable to exploitation, particularly in informal communities where legal protections do not apply.

The Council is now urging policymakers to address these gaps to ensure fair, safe, and legal housing practices across the country.

