Indian Prime Minister congratulates Rabuka

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi [Source: Outlook India]

Congratulatory messages for the new Prime Minister and the government have continued to pour in.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in congratulating Sitiveni Rabuka says India looks forward to working together to further the close and long-standing relations between India and Fiji.

Congratulations @slrabuka on your election as the Prime Minister of Fiji. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the close and long-standing relations between India and Fiji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2022

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has also welcomed Rabuka’s successful election as Prime Minister.

Congratulations to PA-NFP-SODELPA/ Sitiveni Rabuka on forming a coalition to lead the 🇫🇯 people. 🇳🇿 looks forward to working together to continue strengthening our warm relationship #duavata #mahitahi #kotahitanga — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) December 20, 2022

Mahuta says New Zealand values the strong relationship between the two nations with Fiji supporting shared priorities for the Pacific.

Amongst the many messages already received is University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Thank the Lord. The Will of the people has triumphed. USP will continue to serve our Island Countries and work hard to shape Pacific futures. Our congratulations to the newly elected Government. — Professor Pal Ahluwalia, USP VC (@pal_vcp) December 24, 2022

Professor Ahluwalia says USP will continue to serve island countries of the Pacific and work hard to shape Pacific futures.