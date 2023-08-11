In-depth discussions expected at TOPEX

Critical in-depth discussions on ease of doing business, economic development and labour mobility are expected at this year’s Top Executives conference.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President and TOPEX Committee Chair Vinay Narsey says a lot has changed over the years and brain drain has become a complicated scenario.

Narsey says they are also going to include the small and medium enterprises which have been contributing towards the economy post-pandemic.

“We are proud to bring TOPEX to a grander venue, the Sofitel Resort and Spa. Scheduled for the 25th and 25th of November TOPEX 2023 is poised to outshine its predecessors with an array of exceptional speakers, enriching sessions and captivating discussions.”

The TOPEX conference is scheduled to take place at Sofitel Resort and Spa in Nadi from the 24th to the 25th of November.

Narsey says the two-day event will be much bigger and better than previous years with an array of exceptional business leaders and speakers from all over the region.

The Bred Bank also handed over fifty Thousand dollars to the FCEF and signed the platinum sponsor agreement for the TOPEX conference.

Bred Bank CEO Thierry Gillot says that they are committed to fueling the economic growth and the conference will provide an opportunity for networking with the business sector.