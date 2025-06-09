Housing policy review targets low-income earner

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Housing Manasa Lesuma. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Housing is reviewing a policy to introduce targeted housing support for low-income families, particularly those living in informal settlements.

Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma says that although assistance is available for households earning up to $50,000, families earning below $30,000 continue to face barriers.

He says this as banks largely serve applicants at the higher end of the income range.

Lesuma adds that the Ministry has initiated a pilot housing programme designed specifically to support vulnerable households.

“We are trying to re-modify this policy so that we are able to also there’s a targeted intervention to help those in the lower part of the threshold. And most of those also living in our informal settlements are also within that threshold. So hopefully that goes through to Cabinet.”

The Permanent Secretary says the proposed reforms will complement existing housing initiatives by introducing targeted support mechanisms, rather than relying solely on traditional lending models.

