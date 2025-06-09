Honeywell hackathon bridges AI skills gap

A global aerospace industry is stepping in to address the growing skills gap by bridging the divide between classroom learning and real-world job demands.

Honeywell Aerospace is focusing on providing hands-on training for IT students and graduates who leave university with strong theoretical knowledge of artificial intelligence but often lack exposure to real industry workflows and practical application.

Team leader, Nazia Taylor, says the workshop will be hosted for four days for AI hackathon giving participants hands on experience.

“Our hackathon is tailored to provide a specific use case, and it will help the students how to solve it. So they will walk away knowing how IT teams work together, how they collaborate, how they provide digital solutions, how they test it, how they can go to market with those solutions, and then how you present that to a wider audience. All of it collectively should provide an experience that is really how industry works right now.”

Taylor says, this program also challenges fears around artificial intelligence replacing jobs, with Honeywell emphasising that AI is meant to reshape work rather than eliminate it, helping people make smarter decisions in less time.

The team believes Fiji has significant untapped talent and say with the right tools, exposure and mentorship, local students can compete on a global stage without having to leave the country.

