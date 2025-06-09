Healthcare workers honored amid Diwali festivities

Fijians across the country are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.

The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa states diwali encourages people to turn to scriptures.

He adds that it is a time to share wisdom with loved ones and rekindle love for God and all creation.

Ravunawa also sends best wishes to all celebrating.

He especially acknowledges those working in or admitted to healthcare facilities.

Ravunawa states that while families light their lamps, we should also remember healthcare workers and patients.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services joins the country in celebrating Diwali.

Ravunawa adds that it reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to unity, love and faith that bind communities together.

