TCV mass vaccination launched in Northern Division

The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Mass Vaccination Campaign has been launched in the Northern Division yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Health and Medical Services Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the campaign is a milestone for the ministry and its partners.

Dr Lalabalavu says this is part of collaborative efforts to help combat typhoid in Fiji.

“Typhoid is one of the three priority communicable diseases in Fiji, together with leptospirosis and dengue. Frequent typhoid outbreaks have been reported not only in Fiji but in other Pacific Island nations including Samoa, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.”



Minister for Health and Medical Services Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr Lalabalavu says the vaccine has arrived at an opportune time as the cyclone season approaches, which would facilitate the transmission of typhoid.

He says this is therefore an important tool to control typhoid in the country.

The ministry has partnered with the Ty-FIVE consortium, to provide the TCV vaccine to individuals from nine months to the age of 65 in Fiji.

The TCV mass vaccination campaign commences tomorrow in the Northern Division.