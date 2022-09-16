PS Health clarifies medical staff exodus

The concerns raised about the ongoing exodus of medical staff are a global issue and are not specific to Fiji.

This has been clarified by the Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong in a statement.

Dr Fong says that one of the main factors relating to the exodus of health professionals is burnout, and this has also been reported in many developing countries including Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

He adds that there is a global movement of healthcare workers to what they perceive as greener pastures with less stressful work conditions.

The Permanent Secretary states that the workforce gap created in these developed countries provides the opportunity for many of our health care workers to move in search of new experiences.

Dr Fong says the Ministry is continuously reviewing and employing strategies to improve the working environment of our local workforce.

He also reveals that a survey of nurses in Lautoka and Labasa sees the vast majority prefer a 12-hour shift as it came with more continuous days off.

He further adds that the recently reintroduced overtime pay and the time off in lieu conditions will help to mitigate staff shortages.