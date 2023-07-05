Pacific Specialist Healthcare to expand services

Pacific Specialist Healthcare Private Hospital has unveiled ambitious plans to establish a major branch in Labasa, along with a network of affiliated clinics spanning the country.

Owner and Director, Parvish Kumar, stresses the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class medical services to Fijians during the official opening of their largest hospital in Nadi yesterday.

Kumar says the addition of smaller facilities in Sigatoka, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, and Savusavu will provide vital General Practitioner (GP) support under the umbrella of Pacific Specialist Healthcare Affiliated Clinics.

He also reveals the Hospital is preparing for its first organ transplant, scheduled to take place later this year.

“The reason why we are developing these services including open heart surgeries is so that our people in our Pacific Island nations don’t have to travel for several hours to seek health care. Fiji is within an hour to two hours flight to most Pacific nations. The provision of all these advanced surgeries at Pacific Specialist Health Care in Fiji is now going to make advanced health care services accessible to all. We believe health can unify nations and should be inclusive.”

Furthermore, Kumar says they will be establishing an IVF centre and a radiation therapy advanced centre in Suva within 20 months.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says Pacific Specialist will also be teaching hospital supporting academia and research with plans to establish a drug manufacturing and validation plant.

“I also want to pay tribute on how a facility such as the one we’re opening here today becomes the testament of how much infrastructure has developed in which our Medical personnel from across the Pacific can train and upgrade their skills in your hospital at no cost as a gift from Fiji.”

Rabuka adds the multimillion-dollar hospital is an indication that Fiji is not sitting back idle with a handkerchief on the seats of the world begging for money but the country is also doing its own.