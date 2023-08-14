New approach taken to combat diabetes

The Ministry of Health, along with Diabetes Fiji, has taken a new approach to combating non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes, which has become a national crisis.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they are working with relevant stakeholders to screen and register individuals who have diabetes, which was not done before.

Doctor Fong says this data will be used to evaluate progress made towards meeting regional and global NCD control and prevention targets.

Article continues after advertisement



Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong.

He adds that there has been an increase in the quantification of the number of cases as they are getting more accurate data.

“When the patient is registered, we know where they stay. Then we put them in the register that is relevant to the place where they stay. So the command center, looking after that subdivision, then has access to that database. Once we start to screen and register, then we more accurately define the problem. So when you accurately define the problem, of course the data will go up.”

Doctor Fong says precise data has the potential to contribute to better health policy and planning.

He adds that they are also working with partners to strengthen the outreach programs.

The Permanent Secretary says they recognize the need to reach out to communities where access to health services is limited.