Mental health issues still prevalent in society today

Mental health issues stemming from toxic stigma, shame and bullying remain prevalent in society today.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama saying this is common in a time where people easily access information, fully knowing the challenges related to mental health.

He says with just one day away to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day, Fijians must reflect on the burden of mental illness and suicide in Fiji, and push their friends and families to do the same.

“Every time someone uses words like “ulukau”, “nut”, or “pagala” – they contribute to the stigmatization and shame that stop so many Fijians from seeking mental health treatment; in some cases, forcing them instead to end their own lives.”

Bainimarama says the government has allocated $100,000 in this financial year, to support Fijians that have been forced to live on the streets due to mental illness.

“ We have allocated One Million Dollars for the Free GP and Dental Scheme; so far, 38 registered private GPs are providing medical services to ordinary Fijians in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu with all costs completely covered by Government.”

Meanwhile, Bainimarama yesterday commissioned the newly refurbished Female Ward and Administration Building at the Saint Giles Hospital in Suva.

The hospital currently caters to 132 inpatients, and the hospital’s $1 million upgrade has seen a deteriorating building converted into a 13-bed unit for female patients who are transitioning to go home for short-term leave or who are being discharged from inpatient care.