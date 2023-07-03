Maintaining expenditure is crucial: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health is now focusing on maintaining good expenditures to ensure the budget is utilized properly.

While welcoming the budget, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the onus now is on them to ensure they achieve the desired result.

He adds that they are now working towards the implementation of the policies and plans in place.

“We have been preparing for the last one month, and we will continue preparing for the next one month for us to be prepositioned to start maintaining good expenditure to ensure that the budget is utilized well.”

The Health Ministry has allocated $453.8 million, which is an increase of $58.7 million.