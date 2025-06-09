HIV risk from illegal dental procedures, says Ministry

The Health Ministry is warning about a rise in illegal dental work being done outside licensed clinics.

Head of Oral Health Dr Jone Turagaluvu states that untrained people are placing dental gems without proper tools or safety measures.

He points out that these gems are foreign objects and can cause infections, gum disease, or even long-term damage if not applied correctly.

“With time, bacteria can harbor these sites on the teeth, and it can create caries, a cavity, and finally, it can lead to tooth loss. There has also been some thought that the bonding agent that they are using, if it spills over to the soft tissues, can cause swelling, gum bleeding and also gum diseases.”



Dr Turagaluvu warned that poor hygiene in such setups could spread serious diseases like HIV.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa said these procedures do not follow any professional dental standards.

“If you have anyone that have any encounter with such illegal practice, feel free to reach out to the Minister of Health. 157 is available, you can just log in your issues so that we can investigate and also try to remove this illegal practice that is happening on the street.”

Ravunawa states the materials used are not tested or approved, and infection control is a major concern.

The public is being urged to avoid these unsafe treatments.

