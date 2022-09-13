Children undergoing eye surgery at PEI

The Pacific Eye Institute and the CWM Eye Clinic are working to clear the backlog of pediatric eye patients seeking essential eye services through its “Little Eyes Matter” program.

Ophthalmologist, Doctor Elenoa Raikabakaba says for the first time, they can administer anesthesia to pediatric patients at PEI as previously – this was only done at the CWM hospital.

Raikabakaba says although the COVID-19 pandemic affected a lot of services, it also serves as an inspiration leading to the establishment of some services at the eye operation theatre.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have booked about 18 kids for operation throughout the week and yesterday we managed to complete four and there’s an average of four to five every day.”

Ashwin Lata, a mother of a 10-year-old girl who had undergone surgery yesterday is relieved to have her daughter be part of the program.

“She will now be able to see properly and she can do her studies as well. The most important thing is she will be able to have a clear vision.”

Dr Raikabakaba says treating cataracts early in pediatric patients is critical as negligence may develop more complications.

More children are expected to undergo surgery in the next few days.