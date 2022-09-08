Bowel cancer common in men: Dr Delasau

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Doctor Ilaitia Delasau

While prostate and bladder cancers are common in men, health officials have recently detected some patients with bowel cancer.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Doctor Ilaitia Delasau highlighted this during a Charity Golf Tournament donation handover event between the Fiji Cancer Society and Telecom Fiji.

“In particular for prostate, bladder cancer, but I also with my team we look after bowel cancer, which is very closely related. We often see too many young patients said particularly males, just two days ago, he was a 31-year-old male presenting with very advanced bowel cancer.”

Dr Delasau says most men present themselves late due to a combination of factors such as fear, misinformation about the disease and even seeking traditional treatment.

The CWM General Surgeon is encouraging men who have signs and symptoms of any type of cancer to present themselves early – as cancer can be cured when it is still in the organ of origin, this is through medicine, chemotherapy and surgery that are available in the country.