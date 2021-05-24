Health
11 new cases, nine in the Western division
April 21, 2022 4:50 am
The Ministry of Health recorded 11 new cases, of which nine were recorded on Tuesday and two in the 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.
Of the 11 cases recorded, two were recorded in the Central Division, while nine were recorded in the Western Division.
The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of April 16th was two daily cases.
There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.
The Ministry of Health says as of the 20th of April, a total of 121,714 individuals have so far received booster doses.
621,378 adults have received their first dose, while 584,129 are fully vaccinated.
