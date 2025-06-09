Health, infrastructure and sugar industry top priorities: Prasad

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance, Fiji]

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says health services, infrastructure, and the sugar industry remain key priorities for government.

He made the comment while meeting residents of Balata College and Nadalei Village in Tavua as part of his community visits.

Professor Prasad says the National Budget is not just about numbers, but about creating opportunities, investing in essential services, and ensuring no Fijian is left behind.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance, Fiji]

Residents also raise concerns about health, infrastructure, and the sugar industry, requesting increased government support.

The Acting Prime Minister says government is listening and is committed to working with communities to address these challenges.

He adds that face-to-face consultations are vital to make sure policies respond to the real needs of the people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.