HART Homes residents receive generous donation

Residents of HART Homes along the Suva to Nausori corridor received food hampers today from the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset.

The club distributed 100 hampers valued at approximately $6,000.

Club President Jason Chandra says the aim of this initiative is to provide essential food items to those members of our community in need.

Chandra says this tradition spans over two decades, and they also undertake a similar initiative during Diwali.