Hard talks on drugs and violence rock Tailevu Council meeting

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo [3rd from left] at the opening of the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting in Buretu, Tailevu

Drugs, HIV, cancer, and violence against women were among the key issues raised by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, who was the chief guest at the opening of the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting currently underway in Buretu, Tailevu.

In his opening address, Vosarogo says these are some of the most pressing challenges currently facing the nation.

Vosarogo says with the increasing statistics, real action is needed at all levels, from families, villages, districts, and up to the provincial level, before the end of 2025.

He reminded the province that drugs have infiltrated communities, adding that the Fiji Police Force and other relevant stakeholders have already exhausted their resources in tackling the issue.

The Minister also highlighted that remand centres and correctional facilities are overcrowded, while some mental institutions are now being used as rehabilitation centres.

Vosarogo further raised concern about the rising number of HIV cases in the country, urging the provincial council to place the issue high on its agenda.

He also spoke on the growing problem of sexual assault, rape, and violence against women, stressing that women should be the most protected members of society, as this is part of the iTaukei tradition and values.

Vosarogo said such criminal offences were previously uncommon in Fiji, emphasizing the need for collective change.

He called on the provincial council to address these issues head-on and ensure meaningful changes are reflected within communities.

