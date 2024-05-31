Government to transfer bond and travel clearance

The Government is planning to transfer bond monitoring, travel clearance, and full bond clearance functions from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Services.

Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this while speaking at the opening of the new TSLS Office in Nadi.

Professor Prasad says this will make TSLS a one-stop shop for the services, located near the international airport and Immigration Office.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the TSLS will work closely with Department of Immigration for listing and removal of names from Immigration Controversial List.

Professor Prasad says that in the current financial years there are 8,620 scholarships for new students.

“Out of this 6868 have been awarded and the application for the remaining awards will open in semester two of this academic year. In addition to this there is one scheme of study loan with 100 awards for those already in employment and want to study or upgrade and have the ability to repay the loan. 82 students in this category have been assisted under this scheme.”

Meanwhile, TSLS opened its Nadi office and also launched its revamped website and sponsorship information management system to enhance its service delivery.