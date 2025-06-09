Government pushes to turn farmers into commercial producers

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Agriculture is ramping up efforts to transform subsistence farmers into commercial producers, placing a stronger focus on youth, women, and market-driven agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, says while national policies remain in place, the real push is through targeted programs aimed at lifting farmers into more productive and profitable systems.

He stresses that supporting young farmers, women, and girls in agriculture is now a key priority, with a strong emphasis on gender equality not only in production but also in processing and export.

Tunabuna says the ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Education to strengthen agricultural training and reintroduce practical learning pathways to build future farmers.

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“We would want to promote gender equality, not only in production but also in processing and export. That has been part of our target in the past. Transitioning subsistence farmers to commercial farmers will always remain our priority.”

Tunabuna adds that the strategy also includes working with farming groups to improve productivity, while continuing support for established commercial farmers through better access to processing and markets.

The Ministry maintains that boosting local production and building a more inclusive farming sector is critical to strengthening the country’s agricultural economy and long-term food security.

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