Government pushes insurance scheme to help families

The government is moving to protect rural and maritime families from the growing impact of climate-related disasters.

A new agreement between the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and the Reserve Bank of Fiji will roll out parametric insurance, a tool designed to give fast financial support after events like cyclones and floods.

Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua said this step would help families get back on their feet quickly after a disaster.

He states the aim is to offer quick, fair, and targeted relief to people in vulnerable areas.

The partnership also plans to raise awareness of insurance and improve access to financial services in rural communities.

The Ministry points out that the Reserve Bank and other partners have played a key role in advancing this plan.

It says the program supports Fiji’s wider efforts to adapt to climate change and strengthen long-term development.

