Government inks deal for Rural Electrification

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a significant development for Fiji’s energy sector, the Government of Fiji, represented by the Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Gounder, has signed the Fiji Rural Electrification Project in collaboration with Japan and the Asian Development Bank.

Permanent Secretary Shiri Gounder states that the grant covers diverse initiatives to improve rural electrification and encourage sustainable energy solutions.

“The full cost of the project is US $3.4 million, of which $US 3 million is a grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, and $400,000 is funded directly by the Government of Fiji.”

The grant will be administered through the Asian Development Bank.

The project aims to electrify around 190 households, benefiting over 1,000 people.

This initiative will assist the Fiji government in demonstrating a clean, sustainable, and reliable rural electrification model that can be replicated across the country.