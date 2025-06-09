Global partnership to tackle HIV surge

[file photo]

Fiji is battling a sharp spike in HIV infections, marking the highest rise ever recorded in such a short period.

Health officials say the jump demands urgent, coordinated action nationwide.

UNDP Pacific Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel says the partnership is helping deliver lifesaving medication and fast testing to those who need it most.

A total of 1,226 new infections were reported in the first six months of this year.

Altangerel says UNDP is working with the government, Australia and UNICEF to keep testing and treatment accessible as case numbers climb.

“Every testing gives people hope. Every treatment restores health. And strong partnerships and strong supply chains keep these services going.”

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says Fiji has put forward $10 million to strengthen its response.

“Strengthening our workforce capacity, laboratories, supply chains and ensuring that policies and laws support non-human access to services.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the combined support from international partners and Fiji’s own investment shows a firm model of leadership as the country works to contain the rising spread of HIV.

