Germany to expand development cooperation

Germany aims to expand development cooperation with Fiji in areas such as economy, trade, tourism, investment, climate change, science and engineering, health, education, gender, and human rights.

This was highlighted by the Special Envoy for Germany to the Pacific Island States, Ambassador Beate Grzeski, during her meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

The leaders also discussed ways in which Germany can best realign its official development assistance to support Fiji’s development needs.

Rabuka has acknowledged Germany’s support for Fiji over the years and welcomed further prospects for socio-economic development.

Reaffirming her support, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says they are committed to helping communities in Fiji who are affected by the impacts of climate change through new financing mechanisms.

She adds that they are working to use existing mechanisms better and to set up new structures.