GCC seeks return of presidential appointment powers

The Great Council of Chiefs has formally proposed a review of the current process for appointing Fiji’s President, advocating for the return of the responsibility to the Council.

This proposal, discussed at a recent meeting calls for a shift in power from the current system, where members of Parliament vote to elect the President, back to the traditional role of the GCC in making the appointment.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula emphasized the importance of having a president who deeply understands the responsibilities associated with the role.

“No, no, we need someone who, because, you know, the president goes overseas and represents the head of state, needs to understand bills that go up to the president. He’s not a rubber stamp. He needs to be able to understand the consequences of signing the bills that come up to his office.”

The GCC is calling for constitutional reforms to ensure that the iTaukei people can fully benefit from the use and development of their land because the way the constitution is written does hinder the monetization of resources for the iTaukei.

Ratu Viliame reiterates that there is no racism but there is a need to level the playing field.

Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua echoed a similar sentiment, stating that the chiefs themselves are responsible for pushing for these changes.

“This is a new beginning for the Great Council of Chiefs. The discussions bring a new ray of light, which will bring a new era for the iTaukei people, and God forbid, I want to experience that era.”

As the Great Council of Chiefs prepares to review the constitutional provisions that govern the appointment of the President and other matters of iTaukei welfare, it remains to be seen whether the government will consider these proposals for reform.