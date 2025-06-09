Gavoka defends aviation standards

Aerial shot of Nadi Airport. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation strongly refutes a series of social media posts that have irresponsibly and inaccurately portrayed Fiji’s aviation licensing system as being in crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the claims are not only factually incorrect but also recklessly misleading, and they threaten to undermine the credibility of Fiji’s aviation sector and its global reputation.

He emphasizes that Fiji’s aviation licensing framework is fully aligned with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and reflects international best practices.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka further clarified that, contrary to what has been alleged, Fiji’s licensing processes are overseen by qualified officers, including the Manager Personnel Licensing and the Personnel Licensing Inspector the only two Fijians in history to hold ICAO Government Safety Inspector certification for Personnel Licensing.

The Deputy Prime Minister adds that assertions of oversight failure, licensing irregularities, and personal attacks on CAAF staff are unsubstantiated and inflammatory.

He affirmed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji maintains strict protocols for license issuance, renewal, and inspector training. Any concerns raised are addressed through formal channels and in accordance with ICAO procedures not through speculative and sensationalist social media commentary.

Gavoka also stated that his Ministry will not tolerate the spread of misinformation that could jeopardise Fiji’s aviation credibility and economic stability.

He urges all parties to exercise responsibility and verify facts before making public statements that could have damaging consequences for Fiji’s pilots, aircraft engineers, air traffic controllers, and the nation at large.

The Government assures and reaffirms its full confidence in CAAF’s oversight of aviation licensing and training.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.