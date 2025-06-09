Funding and staffing shortfalls slow cancer control efforts

The National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan is facing delays due to limited funding and staffing.

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand says the draft plan is nearly complete and built on strong technical work.

Dr Nand says the Health Ministry struggles with a shortage of dedicated personnel, making it challenging to finalize and implement the strategy.

The plan focuses on disease prevention, health promotion, early diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care.

“That includes multidimensional care provisions and reduce modifiable risk factors for NCDs which correspond to many of the cancer risk factors. Improve health system responses to NCDs.”

Dr Nand states it also focuses on health information systems.

“The third looked at health workforce, cancer medicines and supplies, financing, cancer infrastructure, information systems, and of course, governance and leadership.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says some of the issues highlighted are new to him, but he has taken note of them.

“In terms of capacity building, in terms of establishing portfolios to lead the oncology system in our Ministry of Health. Also staffing and budgeting. It is certainly something that I will highlight to the Minister and also PS to be considered in the upcoming budget.”

Despite delays, the National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan represents a major step forward, aiming to improve coordination, build capacity, and strengthen the country’s fight against cancer.

