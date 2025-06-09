FTRC establishes national pool of trauma-aware professionals

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has established a national pool of trained, trauma-aware psychosocial professionals to support people who may require emotional and psychological care as they engage with the Commission’s process.

Organizations such as Birth Fiji, The Soulful Connection, Aruka Fiji, and Inner Harmony have partnered with the Commission to ensure that survivors and witnesses have access to safe, confidential, and culturally sensitive wellbeing support throughout their healing journey.

The partnership signals the Commission’s survivor-centred approach, ensuring that those who come forward to share their stories have access to trauma-informed, culturally appropriate mental health and wellbeing care before, during, and after hearings.

Commissioner Rachna Nath says the Commission understands that sharing personal experiences can be re-traumatizing for some, and this partnership ensures that no one walks that journey alone.

She adds that every survivor deserves to be heard and supported with compassion and care.

She says that the psychosocial referral pool will be activated whenever survivors disclose trauma, distress, or other wellbeing needs, ensuring they are referred safely and ethically to trusted providers.

