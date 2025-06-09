FSC ordered to reactivate Tavua tramline

[file photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has been directed to immediately reactivate the railway line from Lausa Loop to Tawatawa Point to ease transportation challenges for sugarcane farmers.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh gave the directive following recent community consultations led by the ministry.

Over 40 affected farmers from Drumasi, Yaladro, and Tagitagi had raised concerns about the rail closure, which had significantly impacted their ability to transport cane to the Rarawai Mill.

An urgent meeting was convened by Permanent Secretary Dr. Vinesh Kumar with the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sugar Cane Growers Council, in close collaboration with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad.

In response, Minister Singh moved swiftly to ensure farmers are not burdened with any additional costs or delays.

Singh says they worked late into the night yesterday to ensure farmers’ needs were addressed without further delay.

“I have given instruction to start immediately to repair the tramline, and I am told that in the next three weeks it will all be in order.”

He says they are in the third week of harvesting, and time is of the essence.

Singh adds that the decision reflects the Ministry’s strong commitment to cane farmers.

He says reactivating rail services in Tavua will help restore efficient and cost-effective cane delivery to the Rarawai Mill and support the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry in this region.

The minister says as FSC begins restoration work on the tramlines, farmers are encouraged to continue transporting cane by truck where possible to avoid disruptions to harvesting operations.

