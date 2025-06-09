From PNG to Fiji, a fashion dream realized

Hilda Mondo.

When Papua New Guinean fashion designer Hilda Mondo first arrived in Fiji three years ago, it was meant to be a short visit, just a mother checking in on her daughter studying at the University of the South Pacific.

But what was meant to be temporary became life-changing. The warmth of the islands and the kindness of the people made Hilda decide to call Fiji home.

Having left Papua New Guinea in 2016, Hilda spent several years in Micronesia before settling in Fiji with her children.

Today, her daughter is a USP graduate, while her two sons attend school here.

Her journey into fashion began quietly, sewing small tailoring projects at home. But her passion for design soon reignited, and in 2022 she joined Fiji Fashion Week, first working behind the scenes before launching her own brand, Kumari Imuno, a year later.

Since then, Hilda has showcased her collections across the Pacific and in Sydney, winning Emerging Designer of the Year and Textile Designer of the Year along the way.

Her designs reflect Papua New Guinea’s rich cultural heritage inspired by over a thousand tribes, each with distinct patterns and stories while celebrating the deep cultural ties that unite Pacific people.

One of her proudest moments came when she designed the traditional wear for Miss Teen Universe Fiji, who went on to place runner-up at the global pageant in India.

As she prepares for her ninth runway show, Hilda says the journey hasn’t been easy often working long hours but every stitch tells a story of resilience, culture, and faith.

Her message is simple: believe in your gift, nurture it, and let it shine.

