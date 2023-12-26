French Ambassador highlights bilateral relations with Fiji

French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger

French Ambassador François-Xavier Léger has emphasized the successful year of 2023 for the French Embassy in Fiji.

Xavier Léger says some noteworthy events include strong bilateral relations signed in July by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka,

“We have too the South Pacific Defence Ministers Meeting which took place in Noumea two weeks back and so we are developing and increasing our relations with Fiji in many ways.”

He adds the engagements encompass various areas such as development, climate change, and biodiversity protection, the fight against illegal fishing, and rehabilitation and adaptation to climate change.

The French Development Agency is set to collaborate with the Fiji Development Bank on development programs starting in February next year.