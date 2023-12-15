France applauds COP28 consensus

[Source: ABC News]

France has welcomed the consensus achieved at COP28 on the necessary move away from fossil fuels.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France states that this marks a significant step forward towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, meeting the target set by the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The ministry notes that the tripling of renewable energy and the acknowledgment of nuclear energy’s key role represent a step in that direction.

Furthermore, it highlights that the agreement on the first day of COP28 to implement the “loss and damage” fund is a testimony to the international community’s active efforts alongside the most vulnerable countries.

France has committed to contributing up to €100 million to the fund.