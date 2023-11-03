FRA tackles Bitumen shortage with creative measures

The Fiji Roads Authority has resorted to other means to carry out road maintenance and rehabilitation work as the main product is not in the country.

In a press statement, FRA reveals a delay in supply of bitumen, the black binder material used for road surfacing.

Executive Chairman Atunaisa Nayago says the FRA has implemented alternative measures to ensure the safety and functionality of our road infrastructure.

He says FRA has initiated gravel patching using crushed base materials in the affected areas.

Nayago claims that the temporary solution aims to provide a safe driving experience for motorists while awaiting the arrival of necessary supplies.

He adds that the FRA is also actively exploring other alternatives, such as emulsion patching, to address priority areas that require immediate attention.

He says FRA expects to receive the bitumen from its supplier sometime soon and that once the supply is restored, normal road maintenance work will promptly resume.